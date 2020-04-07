Bhubaneswar: A 72-year-old man, who had been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar April 4, died Monday, registering Odisha’s first death in the COVID-19 outbreak. He tested positive for coronavirus post death.

According to a health department official, the septuagenarian had a history of chronic hypertension. The first death in the state sent shockwaves across the state and the health department officials are on contact tracing procedure.

Meanwhile, one more coronavirus positive case was reported here Tuesday. According to a tweet by the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, the man is 45-year-old man.

He is a resident of the Madhusudan Nagar, Unit-IV. However, his latest blood report has tested positive for coronavirus.

With this new case, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 41 and one death.

(Details waited)

PNN