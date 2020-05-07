Bhubaneswar: The state registered its highest spike in coronavirus cases in a single day as 20 persons tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, taking the total tally to 205.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, out of the 20 cases, all Surat returnees, 17 are from Ganjam and three from Mayurbhanj districts. Mayurbhanj which had until now not seen a single COVID-19 case.

As many as 3060 samples were tested yesterday. With 20 more cases, the number of active cases in the state stands at 142 with 61 patients recovering so far.

PNN