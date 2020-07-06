Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 456 new COVID-19 cases Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 9,526.
Two additional deaths took the toll in the state to 38, official sources informed.
Regret to report the demise of two Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospital.
1. Male aged 77 years of Ganjam district, who was also suffering from Hypertension.
2. Male aged 64 years of Jajpur district, who was also a patient of Diabetes.
Out of the 456 new cases, 309 were reported from quarantine centres while 147 are local contacts.
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,254.
PNN