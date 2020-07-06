Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 456 new COVID-19 cases Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 9,526.

Two additional deaths took the toll in the state to 38, official sources informed.

Regret to report the demise of two Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospital. 1. Male aged 77 years of Ganjam district, who was also suffering from Hypertension. 2. Male aged 64 years of Jajpur district, who was also a patient of Diabetes. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 6, 2020

Out of the 456 new cases, 309 were reported from quarantine centres while 147 are local contacts.

Ganjam district reported 166 new cases, Jajpur 57, Bargarh 33, Nabarangpur 24, Jagatsinghpur 23, Khurda 21, Sundargarh 20, Sambalpur 15, Balasore 14, Cuttack and Rayagada 13 each, Bhadrak 12, Koraput ten, Mayurbhanj eight, Bolangir six, Kendrapada five, Nayagarh four, Puri and Kandhamal three each, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Dhenkanal and Angul one each.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,254.

