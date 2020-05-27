Bhubaneswar: Seventy six new coronavirus positive cases were reported Wednesday from various parts of Odisha. It took the total tally of coronavirus infected persons to 1,593 in the state. All the new coronavirus positive patients are currently being treated at various COVID-19 facilities spread across Odisha.

Number of recoveries and active cases

So far 733 persons have recovered from the virus attack and have been discharged. Currently the number of active cases in Odisha stands at 853. Seven persons have succumbed to the virus.

It should be stated here that Tuesday, the Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha had reported 79 new positive coronavirus cases. Hence there has been a slight decrease in the number of infections in the last 24 hours. Most of the new cases reported Wednesday were migrant workers who had returned from other states and had been in quarantine.

District-wise list

Bolangir topped the list of new cases with 16 persons testing positive in the district. It was followed by Khurda and Nuapada with 13 fresh cases each. The other districts which reported new cases are Cuttack (11), Ganjam (10), Jagatsinghpur (six), Balasore, Nayagarh and Sundargarh (two each) and Mayurbhanj (one).

Among the 76 new cases reported Wednesday, 74 were from quarantine centres where migrant workers are being put in isolation on their return to Odisha.

Details of new cases

Among the 16 new cases reported from Bolangir, eight are migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra. Five others had recent travel history to West Bengal. The three remaining were returnees from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Khurada reported 13 fresh positive COVID-19 cases. While 10 were Surat returnees, three others had come back from Maharashtra. All were in quarantine. Nuapada district also contributed to the spike with 13 new cases. Twelve of the infected persons had returned from Maharashtra while one was from Gujarat.

Cuttack also saw a rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases with 11 persons infected. All were in quarantine. Eight had returned from Gujarat, two from Maharashtra and one from Tamil Nadu.

Ganjam had 10 new cases. Eight of those infected are Surat returnees while two were local contact cases.

Of the six cases in Jagatsinghpur district, four had travel history to Maharashtra while two had returned from West Bengal.

The districts of Balasore, Nayagarh and Sundargarh registered two cases each. The two infected in Balasore had returned from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra respectively. The patients in Sundargarh had come back from Jharkhand and Maharashtra respectively while those in Nayagarh were Surat returnees.

The COVID-19 positive patient in Mayurbhanj is also a migrant worker who had just returned from Surat.

