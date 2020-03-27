Bhubaneswar: The state government has, till Friday, sent 256 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for testing while majority of the reports have been negative, the government said.

Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the government on coronavirus said, “As of 1 pm Friday, 256 samples were sent for COVID-19 test and reports of 189 samples have been obtained. One new positive case was found, Thursday night. Thus positive case stands at three.”

Bagchi also said that the health conditions of the earlier two identified patients are stable. The last case detected Thursday night has the symptoms and is under treatment. All are said to be taking normal hospital diet.

The government said that it is taking measures to trace all persons who came in contact with the third positive patient from the state in the recent few days. Bagchi said, “It is reported that 55 persons had come in contact with the first two COVID-19 positive cases and all are under tracking. Contacts of the latest case are being traced.”

On the other hand, a total 4,495 persons returning to the state from foreign countries have been registered through 104 helpline and portal under the mandatory disclosure orders of the government. A total of 37 persons are in hospital isolation.

The state government, Friday, also assured migrant workers from other states, stranded in Odisha during the lockdown period, of assistance in fooding and lodging. Bagchi said, “Food and shelter have been ensured for around 5,547 workers from other states stranded in Odisha during lockdown in 36 camps.”

These workers are from Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

The state government has declared COVID-19 as State Disaster and instructed different authorities to manage the situation according Disaster Management Act-2005.

Bagchi also asked social media users to refrain from circulating rumours and also to not attack the government officials working in the state during the crucial time to help the state fight against the global pandemic effectively.