Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 243 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 243 persons, 59 are from Gajapati, 41 from Ganjam, 38 from Khurdha, 17 from Kandhamal, 15 from Jharsuguda, 10 from Sundargarh, eight each from Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara, seven from Koraput, six each from Bargarh and Mayurbhanj, five from Jagatsinghpur, four each from Cuttack, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, two from Balasore and one from Kalahandi.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 5,189.

According to state government data as of Tuesday, Odisha reported two more COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll due to the disease to 25 while the number of cases crossed the 7,000-mark with 206 fresh ones.

Two women, aged 48 and 39 years, succumbed to the disease at a COVID hospital in Ganjam district Tuesday. Of the 25 deaths so far in the state, Ganjam, the worst-hit district, accounts for 14, followed by five in Khurda, four in Cuttack, and one each in Bargarh and Puri. Seven other coronavirus patients had died earlier but their deaths were attributed to co-morbidities.

The state health department has so far tested 2,65,431 samples out of which a total of 5,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.