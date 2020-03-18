Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Tuesday issued a set of advisories for OTDC hotels (Panthanivas, Yatrinivas, Aranyanivas and Panthikanivas) in view of coronavirus scare.

OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra said the OTDC has taken some major steps to contain the pandemic. She said that for hotels the managers shall ensure the premises of their respective units are clean and hygienic. They should ensure and promote regular and thorough hand washing by the employees and customers, she added.

The managers should also ensure that face masks and tissue papers are adequately available at their units for those who have a runny nose and cough.

Meanwhile, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) has sought help from the government. HRAO chairman J K Mohnaty said hotels in the state are incurring huge losses as almost all bookings by inbound tourists, marriage functions and conferences have been cancelled.

“Most of the hotel owners are under huge loan burden. While these hotel owners have been struggling hard to repay the loans, the COVID-19 scare has left them nowhere,” he observed.