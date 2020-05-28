New Delhi: Airline major SpiceJet has confirmed that two passengers, who had travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi May 25 have tested Covid-19 positive.

The passengers had travelled on SG-8194 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) and SG-8152 (Delhi-Guwahati).

“Covid tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined. The test reports came on May 27,” a SpiceJet Spokesperson said in a statement on late Wednesday evening.

“The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them.”

The airline said it has been strictly adhering to all SoPs and social distancing norms laid down by the government.

“All passengers are being provided face masks, face shields and sanitizers by the airline and the operating crew has been taking all necessary precautions and wearing Personal Protective Equipment to ensure a clean and sanitised flying experience,” the statement said.

Earlier, a passenger each on IndiGo and Alliance Air flights were found to be Covid-19 positive in the last few days.

The Centre has allowed limited passenger flights — about one-third of the summer schedule — to operate between metros and other destinations from May 25.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

IANS