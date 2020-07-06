Nabarangpur: A COVID-19 infected person here in this town has escaped from the hospital, District Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra informed Monday.

The infected person was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at the district headquarters town, July 3. However hospital authorities are yet to find out the reasons behind his escape. The superintendent of the hospital has lodged a complaint against the patient at the Nabarangpur Town police station. Personnel from the police station have already started a probe into the matter.

With 24 new cases detected from the district Monday, the total tally of COVID-19 patients went up to 79. The district currently has 49 active cases, while 29 have recovered from the disease so far. One person being treated for COVID-19 has died due to other ailments in the district.

PNN