New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday thanked the Maldives for contributing to the COVID-19 emergency fund to tackle the spread of the deadly virus in the SAARC countries.

He had Friday thanked Bhutan and Nepal for their contributions to the fund.

Addressing the SAARC leaders and representatives on March 15 via video, Modi had proposed the emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India for the purpose.

“Deeply appreciate contribution of USD 200,000 by Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic,” he wrote on Twitter.

He had Friday expressed gratitude to Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Modi said it is wonderful to see SAARC leaders taking initiatives that are adding strength to the collective fight against coronavirus.

“Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli’s announcement of contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji’s commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic,” he had said.

The prime minister Saturday also thanked various organisations and business bodies for their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. “Never forget — precautions not panic!” he said adding that it is not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are.

“Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact,” Modi said reacting to tweets by people on the virus.

This is the time we should all listen to the advice given by doctors and authorities, he said. “All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family,” he said.

The prime minister also shared a video which showed how virus spreads and ways to check its outbreak taking small precautions.

PTI