Berhampur:Even though Ganjam has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 infections in Odisha, one would be surprised to know that amid the ongoing crisis, 57 healthy babies have taken birth from mothers who had tested positive for COVID-19 during their pregnancy.

This information was given Monday by district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on his twitter account, Thursday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his happiness over the incident in his twitter account Friday.

Out of the 57 babies, 16 are girls and the rest are boys.

All of these babies have no symptoms of coronavirus despite being born from COVID-19 positive mothers, said Kulange.

Their mothers have recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 hospitals in the district.

The situation in the southern part of the district is improving gradually. The number of infected persons (per day basis) has been decreased to 3.50 per cent against 14.89 per cent, August 1.

With 280 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the district Friday the total numbers of positive cases in Ganjam stands at 14, 122. Four more persons succumbed to COVID-19 Friday. However, the death toll stands at 151.

PNN