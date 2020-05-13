Berhampur: A 32-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier gave birth to twins at MKCG Medical College and hospital in Berhampur Wednesday.

According to a source, the pregnant woman had returned from Surat along with her husband. She was admitted to the Sitalapalli COVID-19 hospital after her swab sample report tested COVID-19 positive.

She was shifted to MKCG hospital Wednesday morning after she complained of labour pain. There she gave birth to a baby boy and a girl.

The male child did not survive owing to low weight. He weighed only 900 gram at birth, doctor Santosh Kumar from the hospital said.

That said, the health condition of the mother and the baby girl is stable.

PNN