Jharsuguda: Amidst the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, an infected woman gave birth to a baby girl at a facility here late Monday night. It brought cheers on the faces of other COVID-19 patients who had prayed for the well-being of the mother and the baby.

The pregnant woman was undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 hospital. She went into labour pain Monday night. As the news spread, all the other patients and hospital staff prayed for the safe birth of the baby and the well-being of both.

The hospital authorities quickly formed a team comprising gynecologist Dr Debendra Nayak and some assistants and nurses. All of them were guided on infection-control practices. A cabin nearby was turned into a labour room. The woman then gave birth to the baby girl without any complications.

As news of the successful delivery spread quickly all including ADM Pradeep Kumar Sahu lauded the efforts of the doctor and his team. Both the mother and the newborn baby are in good health, hospital authorities said.

Notably, Jharsuguda district Tuesday reported 67 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total tally to 467. Of them, 325 have recovered and 141 are still undergoing treatment. The virus has so far claimed one life in the district.

PNN