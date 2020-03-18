Bhubaneswar: With as many as 2,131 persons returning from 80 countries registering their travel details with the state government’s portal, three hotels here Wednesday came forward to make quarantine arrangements for isolation of suspected COVID-19 patients, officials said. Ginger Hotel in Jaydev Vihar, Empires Hotel in Sahid Nagar and Hotel Kalinga Ashok in Kalpana Square have agreed to provide quarantine facilities to persons returning from abroad, an official said, adding that a few more big hotels will also be roped in.

The official said the hotel quarantine facility for suspected COVID-19 patients is possibly the first such attempt made by any state government in the country. Each person will be given a room during their quarantine period of 14 days as per the state government’s guidelines, the official said.

They will be charged Rs 2,500 per day which will cover the cost of breakfast, lunch, dinner and two water bottles. Meanwhile, the state government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subrato Bagchi said of the 2,131 returnees, 20 per cent came from the UAE, 9 per cent from the US, 5 per cent from Saudi Arabia, 4 per cent each from the UK and Malaysia and 1 per cent each from Italy, South Korea and France.