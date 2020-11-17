Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 1,315 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,315 persons, 144 from Cuttack, 143 from Khordha, 116 from Sundargarh, 87 from Mayurbhanj, 77 from Puri, 74 from Jagatsinghpur, 62 from Bargarh, 55 from Jajapur, 54 from Kendrapara, 53 from Balasore, 44 from Angul, 42 from Bolangir, 42 from Keonjhar, 41 from Nuapada, 37 from Sambalpur, 35 from Kalahandi, 31 from Koraput, 23 from Bhadrak, 23 from Nayagarh, 19 from Sonepur, 16 from Dhenkanal, 16 from Malkangiri, 14 from Nabarangpur, 12 from Ganjam, nine from Kandhamal, eight from Jharsuguda, five from Boudh, three from Rayagada, two from Deogarh, one from Gajapati and 27 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,00,474.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,10,052 with the detection of 644 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,560.