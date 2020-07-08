Cuttack: People engaged in DJ and sound system business have been living a life of misery due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Centre and state government.

Many DJ and sound system operators have urged the state government to look into their plight at the earliest.

According to sources, the Silver City has around 250 entities which provide DJ and sound systems for wedding ceremonies and other social and religious ceremonies like Durga Puja, Ganesh Puja, Kali Puja and immersion festivals.

Firms dealing in DJ and sound systems usually do brisk business during the wedding seasons, particularly during the months of April, May and June every year. “We usually get orders from private individuals and puja committees or clubs during eight months in a year. We do not get any booking during the rainy season. Wedding season matters a lot for our business and livelihood,” said the owner of a DJ and sound system firm owner.

According to him, Covid-19 restrictions that were clamped down in March have prevented many people from organising social and cultural ceremonies. As a result, people associated with DJ and sound system business have been rendered jobless. These people are now facing difficulties to feed their families, sources said.

“The Union and the state governments have eased the lockdown norms for many sectors. But, the restrictions imposed on social and cultural ceremonies are still in force. The government has not announced any assistance for people associated with DJ and sound system business in state. We urge the state government to look into our plight,” said Sai Shradha Sounds owner Chandan Das.

Some DJ and sound system firm owners claimed that they were providing remunerations to their employees during the nationwide lockdowns over Covid-19.

“We have been sitting idle for the last four months. The Covid-19 restrictions have taken a heavy toll on our livelihood. The state government should consider our difficulties and take appropriate action,” said Saishree Sounds chief Anil Kumar Patra.