Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 573 new COVID-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 337 were from quarantine centres while the remaining 236 contracted the virus locally.

This is the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 infections reported this year. Odisha had last registered 500-plus cases November 28, 2019 when 518 people tested positive for the virus, a source said.

Also read: Major fire breaks out at Rourkela Steel Plant in Sundargarh; zero casualties reported

The state had previously registered a daily spike of 471 COVID-19 infections Sunday, 461 new cases Friday and 452 cases Saturday.

Notably, the State government has already sounded to impose night curfew in 10 districts, which will come into effect from Monday in order to prevent any probable spread of the deadly virus. The districts include Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

PNN