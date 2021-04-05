Rourkela: A major fire broke out at the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Sundargarh district in the wee hours of Monday at around 3.00am.

The inferno has gutted properties worth lakhs of rupees as a number of machineries and hardware were reduced to ashes.

According to a source, the fire mishap took place following a sudden outburst of slag boiler at Steel Melting Shop (SMS)-II of the plant. Molten iron suddenly got scattered leading to the outbreak of the blaze.

Control Room of the SMS-II was completely engulfed in flames.

Some officials who were on duty at the spot noticed the blaze and immediately informed fire-fighting personnel about the incident.

On being informed, a team of fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames after striving for over a couple of hours. Zero casualties have been reported in the incident, a fire official said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the plant has ordered for a probe into the fire mishap. A four-member team comprising of general manager level officials has been formed by RSP authorities to find out the exact cause behind the fire mishap, an official stated.

Work at SMS-II has been temporarily halted after the accident.

PNN