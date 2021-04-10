Cuttack: In order to keep the rising COVID-19 cases at bay the SCB College of Nursing in Cuttack was Saturday closed as a precautionary measure until further orders.

Acting on an official order of Additional Chief Secretary to the state Health and Family Welfare department, the college of nursing which was functional under SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) has been closed, a notice issued by Principal of the college read.

“As per order of the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department as communicated by the director of Nursing, the College of Nursing, SCBMCH is hereby closed until further orders in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases,” the notice mentioned.

According to a source, all boarders have been ordered to vacate the hostels by 5.00pm of April 10, 2021, failing which they will be forcibly evacuated with the help of district administration and local police.

Notably, Odisha Saturday registered 1,374 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,48,182. Out of the 1,374 new infections, 812 were reported from different quarantine centres while 562 contracted the virus locally. Cuttack reported 51 new cases.

PNN