Bhubaneswar: A person suffering from multiple ailments tests positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar. The individual is a resident of the city, and his travel history shows that he recently returned from Delhi.

This development triggers public concern, especially amid ongoing discussions about a potential resurgence of COVID-19 in Odisha. According to sources, the infected person is currently in home quarantine.

It is worth noting that while COVID-19 continues to spread across parts of South Asia, including China and Singapore, the infection also resurfaces in India. So far, two COVID-related deaths are reported in Mumbai. With 257 confirmed COVID-19 cases across India, the detection of a case in Bhubaneswar becomes a matter of concern for the state.