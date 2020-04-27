Bhubaneswar: A whopping 4.86 lakh people stranded in other states due to the nationwide lockdown have registered themselves in state government’s portal for their return to Odisha in just three days.

“The state government, April 24, had launched the portal https://covid19.odisha.gov.in for registration of migrants, who want to return to Odisha. So far 4.86 lakh people have registered on this portal,” said state government spokesperson on COVID Management, Subroto Bagchi, Monday.

Bagchi said nodal officers of 6,798 gram panchayats in the state and all block development officers (BDOs) have been trained to facilitate the registration process.

Seeing registration of such huge number of people stranded in various other states, the state government is now worried about how all these people will be brought back to their home state.

The state government had estimated that nearly five lakh people may return to the state and it may arrange buses for them. But, now, it seems that number may go much more beyond the estimation of the government.

Commenting on this issue, state Transport and Commerce Minister Padmanabha Behera said buses may be used to bring the people who are stranded in the neighbouring states.

“Around 15,000 buses are there in the state and if required we will use them to bring back the migrant workers stranded in neighbouring states. If needed we will hire buses from other states,” Behera said.

However, discussion with other state government is still underway to bring the Odias who are stuck in very far-off places, he stated.

Behera further said the state government may request the Centre to bring the people through trains.

Earlier in the day, participating in a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has suggested for preparing a National level Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for smooth movement of stranded persons including students, workers, pilgrims, patients and professionals.

Naveen has also requested all the states to take care of the stranded workers. The Chief Minister also emphasised on improvement of testing facilities.

Meanwhile, about 200 people from Ganjam district, stranded in Surat of Gujarat, are returning to their native places by four buses. They left Surat Monday afternoon by the buses and all are returning to Ganajm district, said sources.

On the other hand, opposition BJP and Congress have demanded the state government to conduct corona test of the stranded people before bringing them back to the state.