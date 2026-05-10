Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Sunday congratulated C Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Patnaik, a former five-time Chief Minister of Odisha, said he was hopeful that Tamil Nadu would reach new heights of development under Vijay’s leadership.

“Congratulate Shri @actorvijay on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Tamilnadu. I wish, under your leadership, the state reaches new heights of development with the support of people of the state. Best wishes,” Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, said in a post on X.

Vijay was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Sunday in a colourful ceremony attended by top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ushering in the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in the southern state in 60 years.

PTI