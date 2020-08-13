Sambalpur: A day after imposing Section 144 at ten places in Sambalpur district to curb the spread of coronavirus, the district administration imposed curfew at seven more places Thursday.

The total number of places under Section 144 has now gone up to 17.

The places where the prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped are Kadammal, Khetrajpur; Kalyani Residency, Khetrajpur; Deulbandh, Modipada; Christianpada, in front of Church; Shantinagar, Budharaja; Pensionpada and Talipada, Durgapali.

The imposition of Section 144 will remain in force from August 13 to August 17, ordered the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

The areas where the section was imposed Wednesday are Hatli Chowk, Badbazar; Hirakud Colony (Adarsh Nagar); Jhaduapada (Sradhakara Supkar Gali); Haragouripada, Panchgochhia; Jagannath Mandir Colony; Housing Board Colony; Sibanagar, Dhanupali; Explosive Colony, Motijharan; Nuapada, Bareipali and Kansaripada. However, the imposition of restriction in these places will remain in force from August 12 to August 16.

While the movement of people in or out of the restricted areas is banned, movement for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services is exempted. No person will be allowed to enter within 100 metres radius of the aforementioned areas.

Notably, Sambalpur district reported 38 fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday. With this the district’s tally has gone up to 1,269.

While a total of 693 patients have recovered from the disease, 574 patients are still undergoing treatment at hospitals. So far, two patients have succumbed to the virus in the district.

PNN