Puri: After Khurda and Cuttack, Puri district is at third spot in the COVID-19 stack both in terms of daily cases and active cases.

Puri district Saturday reported 326 fresh cases. With this, the district’s total tally has gone up to 7,913. Of them, 5,777 patients have recovered from the disease and 2098 are still undergoing treatment. With one death being reported Saturday, the district’s toll has increased to 35.

The district reported its first COVID-19 case May 10. Two cases were reported after 36 long days. And since then the virus has raised its ugly heads in almost all parts of the district.

The district had 3,788 positive cases till August 31. After 18 days, the cases doubled taking the district to the third position. In terms of COVID deaths, the district is at the fourth position.

In order to strike a balance between life and livelihood, the lockdown restrictions have been lifted. The beach, markets and hotels have also been opened. And, most importantly, the flow of tourists to the holy town has also started.

According to Lala Ananta Kumar Singh, a social activist, the COVID restrictions should have been stricter this time. This way, the infection could have been checked to some extent. “As the restrictions have been lifted, the COVID violators are flouting the norms with impunity. The Jagannath temple is presently closed. If its door is opened, the flow of tourists and devotees to the city will increase manifold. Like twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the police should be stricter on violators here,” he observed.

When contacted, SP Akhileswar Singh said, “The police have always been focused on enforcement of COVID norms. As of now, checking and enforcement have also been intensified. Fines are being collected from those who are found without face masks and not following social distancing norm.”

In the Puri town alone, fines amounting to Rs 38,500, Rs 18,400 and Rs 19,000 were collected September 15, 16 and 17 respectively, Singh added.

