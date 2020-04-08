Leh: Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal claimed Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully contained in the Union Territory of Ladakh and appreciated the efforts of doctors and police personnel among others to control the spread of the pandemic.

“Thank you all… the coronabirus warriors of Ladakh. It gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction to inform all that the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully contained in the Union Territory of Ladakh,” Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said.

Namgyal informed that earlier there were 14 coronavirus positive cases in Ladakh and now there are three. “Eleven of them (coronavirus patients) have tested negative after good medical care,” said Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

The BJP MP said coronavirus outbreak was the first major challenge faced by Ladakh after it became a Union Territory. “I, on behalf of my people, bow my head in gratitude to hundreds of corona warriors including doctors, paramedical staff, police and other employees of the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh who have displayed unflinching dedication,” Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said.

“The manner in which all of us have dealt with the signs of COVID-19 in the containment areas of Chushot Gongma, Sankoo and Sanjak in particular is reassuring and worth emulating elsewhere. It successfully halted a least expected sharp rise in cases which was noticed for a brief period,” added the BJP MP.

The legislator said credit also goes in equal measure to the leadership provided by Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur, both the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, senior officers, district magistrates and superintendents of police all the officials and the public representatives of grassroots level of our two districts – Leh and Kargil.

Namgyal further said all religious, social, political and non-governmental organisations have pursued the goal of ensuring the health and safety of the people at large with exemplary unity and cooperation.

