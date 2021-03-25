Bhubaneswar: A large number of COVID-19 cases in educational institutions have been detected here recently including three of a private school, one of Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 and 34 students from Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB).

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has plans to step up surveillance in hostels of all educational institutions.

“The BMC will undertake random testing of boarders for COVID-19 in hostels of educational institutions in the city. Separate squads of BMC have visited a few hostels of educational institutions Wednesday,” BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary expressed.

As per test reports received Wednesday afternoon, 2-3 inmates of a hostel of an educational institution in the city tested positive for COVID-19, Chaudhary informed without naming the institution.

Random COVID-19 testing of inmates in hostels will be supervised by Deputy Zonal Commissioners of BMC in their respective areas. On-spot antigen tests will be conducted for quick identification of positive cases which will make tracking easier, Chaudhary added.

PNN