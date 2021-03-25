Cuttack: The Ravenshaw University authorities postponed the Under Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) semester examinations which were scheduled for Thursday after two of its students tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning.

Authorities of the century-old varsity here are yet to take a final call regarding postponement of other semester examinations. The COVID-19 infected students have been put in quarantine in order to prevent any probable spread of the deadly virus, an official source said.

According to sources, a guest faculty at the varsity had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. The department he was teaching in was sealed for the next seven days and sanitized adequately following the detection of positive cases.

Moreover, all faculties of the department were advised for home isolation. COVID-19 tests of the faculties including students were conducted. Later, two students were found positive after the test reports came in, the official source added.

PNN