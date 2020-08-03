Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a COVID-19 suspect was seen being treated on the verandah of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here in Ganjam district Monday.

In a district where COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially, such an incident reported from a coveted health institution like MKCGMCH has left many shocked.

Following the death of a man of Kuthari Temple Sahi under Berhampur Municipality Corporation (BeMC) due to COVID-19 July 28, swab samples of the deceased’s brother Biswanath Behera were collected July 29. He complained of breathing problems Sunday night.

Family members immediately rushed him to MKCGMCH where he was admitted to the isolation ward but was made to sit on the verandah. His treatment was started there itself as he had to be put on oxygen support urgently. When asked by the family members, the staff said all the beds were preoccupied.

While the local people expressed their concern over the way a COVID-19 suspected patient was being treated, the patient’s family members alleged the hospital authorities did not even provide a mask to the patient.

In this regard when the MKCGMCH superintendent Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra was contacted, he said the patient has been shifted to the recently inaugurated COVID hospital. “The isolation ward has 80 beds in total. All of these beds had already been filled up at the time when he was admitted. This is why his treatment was started on verandah,” he clarified.

PNN