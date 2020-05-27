Bolangir: Bolangir district reported 16 fresh cases of COVID-19 Wednesday taking the total number of infections in the district to 54.

Among the fresh cases, five were tested positive for the virus infection from Bolangir municipality area. With this revelation, people in the town are in a state of panic.

Of these five patients, Khadalpada and Malpada each reported two cases. They are Kolkata returnees. The remaining one was from College Chowk area and has a travel history to Howrah.

Among the remaining 11 cases in the district, Chhatapipal gram panchayat under Puintala block reported one who is an Andhra Pradesh returnee, Lebada gram panchayat under Muribahal block reported three – all Mumbai, Chennai and Gujarat returnees, Tetelkhunti reported one Mumbai returnee, Telenpaliser under Khaprakhol block reported one Mumbai returnee, Jamakhunta under Bangomunda block reported one Mumbai returnee and Kurasuda, Surda, Seluan and Burabandh under Titlagarh block each reported one and they are all Mumbai returnees.

The administration shifted the patients to COVID-19 hospitals. At the same time, officials are busy preparing the list of people coming in contact with the patients during their stay in quarantine centres.

The district also witnessed two recoveries Wednesday.