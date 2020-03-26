Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government Thursday announced extending the ongoing lockdown of the state to stem the spread of coronavirus till April 14, coinciding with the 21-day national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The lockdown, announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday as part of the government’s measures to tackle COVID-19, was originally scheduled to be in force till March 31, 2020.

“The lockdown and related orders announced till March 31 are being extended till April 14,” an official release here said.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with various department heads and district collectors to discuss the steps taken to tackle the spread of the virus, it said.

To implement the lockdown, the section 144 of Cr.Pc. was issued. It prohibits assembly of more than five persons.

Modi had Tuesday announced the 21-day lockdown to halt the spread of the virus, which has so far affected over 600 persons and killed 13.

PTI