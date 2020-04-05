Thiruvananthapuram: Three non-resident Keralites (NRKs), two men and one woman, died of Covid-19 in foreign countries Sunday. They died in Ireland, the USA (New York) and Saudi Arabia.

Beena George, 54, a nurse from Kottayam, had cancer. She was admitted to a hospital in Ireland after she tested positive. She passed away Sunday.

Shafan, 42, a driver from Malappurram, passed away in Saudi Arabia. He was suffering from fever and was under treatment there. He had tested positive for coronavirus Friday.

Hours before his death, he had sent an audio file to his friend here, in which he said things were turning for the worse and he was not feeling good. His wife, who also tested positive, has been isolated at their home there.

The third death was in New York. Shaun George, 21, a student, who hailed from Thiruvalla was settled there with his parents. He had tested positive last week and was in a hospital since then.

IANS