New Delhi: With 2,553 new cases and 72 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 42,533 Monday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 29453 are active, 11,706 people have recovered, and 1,373 people have succumbed to the disease. At least 1,074 people have recovered from the highly contagious COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 12,974 and 548 deaths, though 2,115 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Gujarat has reported 5,428 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,549 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen a sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,846), Rajasthan (2,886), Tamil Nadu (3,023) and Uttar Pradesh (2,645).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 290 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 156, Rajasthan 71 and Delhi 64.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,583 cases and 33 deaths so far, Bihar 503 cases and four deaths, Haryana 442 and five deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 701 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka 614 and 25 deaths and Kerala 500 cases and four deaths.

The states which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

IANS