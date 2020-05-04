Bhadrak: The Bhadrak District Administration Monday withdrew containment zone tag from Rahania and Tesinga gram panchayats. The containment zone order was lifted as no fresh cases were reported during surveillance.

Active surveillance, however, will continue in the areas for some days as a precaution to check spread of the virus. Lockdown will remain effective in other areas. After withdrawal of this tag, the district administration will allow opening of all essential stores in these areas shortly.

Sources said that earlier the district administration had declared Kharida Binayakpur GP, Melak Sahi in Padampur GP and Matpaka in Laxmidaspur GP under Basudevpur Block as well as 24 revenue villages in Rahania and Tesinga GPs under Bhandaripokhari Block as containment zones for carrying out contact tracing, testing & isolation activities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, except Rahania and Tesinga GPs, containment tags on other GPs are still in force.

