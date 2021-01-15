Bhubaneswar: Around 9,000 healthcare workers will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine at six different sites in the state capital in the first phase of COVID -19 inoculation drive. India will start its COVID-19 vaccination from January 16 onwards.

Addressing mediapersons here Friday, Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in six places among them are Capital Hospital, Unit-4 Urban Community Health Centre (CHC), KIIMS, SUM Hospital and AIIMS. Around 9,000 beneficiaries will be vaccinated with Covaxin in the first phase of vaccination drive in Bhubaneswar.” Incidentally Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech.

Chaudhary further said that on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive more than hundred people will get the vaccine jab.

Notably, the two vaccines- Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin reached here by special flights January 12 and 13, respectively.

PNN