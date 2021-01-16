Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government kicked off the COVID-19 vaccination drive at 161 sites across the state Saturday.

The vaccination drive marks a new beginning in the year-long war against coronavirus.

After the launching of the vaccination drive, additional chief secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra informed that one Biranchi Naik, a Class IV employee, was the first person to have been inoculated at 11:05 am at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The second and third persons to get the vaccine were the Capital Hospital director Laxmidhar Sahoo and a doctor respectively.

Mohapatra further informed that 100 people will get the vaccine at each of the 161 sites Saturday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked to the beneficiaries of Sundargarh, Capital Hospital and Ganjam.

When asked about his feelings after being the first beneficiary to get the much awaited vaccine, Biranchi said that he is very happy to get the first dose of the vaccine. “I am working for over 30 years in Capital Hospital. I had been waiting for the vaccine eagerly. After getting the vaccine, I am feeling comfortable. After vaccination, we can serve the people fearlessly. I have to thank our CM for making all the arrangements for launching of vaccination,” he said.

Sharing his experience after getting the first dose of the vaccine, director Sahoo said, “I am fit and fine even after the expiry of the observation period.”

He urged the people to not believe in rumours and come forward for vaccination.

Bijay Panigrahi, director, State Health and Family Welfare Department, had earlier informed that elaborate arrangements have been made at 161 centres across 30 districts. The waiting room, vaccination room and observation rooms are ready.

While all the hospitals in Bhubaneswar will administer the indigenously developed Covaxin, all other areas of the state will see administration of Covishield from Serum Institute of India, it was learnt.

A total of 16,100 healthcare workers of Odisha will receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the mass vaccination drive, Saturday.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary had Friday informed that about 9,000 health workers will be inoculated at six centres in the capital city.

Notably, Odisha has received 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine in the first lot.

PNN