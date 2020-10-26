London: Well finally a bright ray of hope. The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been very successful in the Phase III of human trials. ‘The Sun’ reported Monday that a hospital in London has been asked to be ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people during the week beginning November 2. The report also states that the vaccine candidate will be delivered to other London hospitals during the same week so that vaccination of people can start. The entire world is banking on the vaccine candidate in the fight against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca meanwhile has said that the vaccine is in the last stage of development. In the human trials the results have been very positive for senior citizens. The vaccine candidate has also provided encouraging results after it was administered in people in the age group of 18 to 55 years. Hence researchers are hoping that finally a vaccine is just round the corner in the fight against coronavirus.

Sources have said that if everything runs according to plan, the vaccine will be available for the common man at the end of this year itself. The vaccine candidate has been very successful in producing antibodies and T-cells in persons who have been administered the dose. However, this is for people who are attending the human trials. The vaccine will not be used to cure already infected patients, sources said. Initially it will be administered to all frontline health workers.

In a separate development a London hospital trust has been given the heads up that batches of the potential COVID-19 antidote could be available from November 2, according to health sources here.