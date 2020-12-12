Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan making his appearance after a short break Saturday and said that Covid vaccine will be provided free in the state.

He said the day saw 5,949 people turn Covid positive after 59,690 samples was send for testing in the past 24 hours.

Likewise 5,268 people turned negative taking the total cured in the state to 6,01,861, while there were 60,029 active cases.

The day saw 32 Covid deaths taking the death tally to 2,594.

Across the state 3,15,167 were under observation which included 13,334 people at hospitals.

