Bhubaneswar: Dr Ashok Mohapatra, former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar said the Covid-19 vaccines, when developed, will first go to affluent countries and reach the developing and poor countries later.

He said, “Many countries like the United States and others have pre-booked the vaccines for a large section of their countrymen. So, whenever the vaccines will be developed, it will reach the affluent countries first and the middle income and poor countries will be benefited later.”

He also said that Covid-19 may go but the novel coronavirus would be there for a longer period. “Covid-19 may go in a few years but coronavirus would stay longer as it is mutating faster. Some new form of the virus may appear later. Many pandemics have affected the population earlier but we have learnt to manage them,” he said.

Dr Mohapatra, who is now working as the Vice Chancellor of SOA University and working at SUM Hospital, said that the first phase of trials at SUM Hospitals have started and it would take 8-9 more months for that to complete. The medical expert, however, claimed that the recent serological survey in parts of Odisha allay the fears of herd immunity or community transmission here.

“The recent sero survey of parts of Odisha puts the results upto 1.4% which is very low and does not hint towards any herd infection or community infection. If this nears around 50 to 60 per cent, that can hint at community transmission. Maharashtra seems to be heading towards that,” he said.

He also said that the reluctance of some private hospitals to treat non-Covid patients has affected the people. “Many private hospitals in the state are now reluctant to treat and operate on non-Covid patients (without Covid report). Many are framing their own internal norms. This has added to the sufferings of such patients. Now, they are suffering more,” said Mohapatra.

He said that there are guidelines issued by the Union and state governments which must be adhered to by the hospitals so that citizens get better healthcare services during this critical time.