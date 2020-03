Basta: Coronavirus panic gripped the residents of Basta block in Balasore district after an Italy-retuned man preferred to keep himself indoors.

According to a source in the area, locals were fearful of him to be a COVID-19 patient since the man never stepped out of his house after reaching home Sunday.

That said, his family later cleared the air and refuted allegations suggesting him to be a coronavirus patient under home quarantine.

PNN