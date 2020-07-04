Ganjam: A COVID-19 warrior died in the line of duty at Buguda area in Ganjam district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as an anganwadi worker who was posted at Kholakhali quarantine centre. She had been suffering from cold and cough for a week. That said, she used to visit the centre regularly to discharge her duty, a source said.

She was working at the quarantine centre Saturday when she suddenly fell ill. Other staff at the centre immediately rushed her to Buguda government hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Alleging that the administration is not taking steps for the betterment of COVID-19 warriors as it should, family members and local residents staged a road blockade by placing the body of the deceased on Buguda main road demanding compensation for the bereaved family. That said, they withdrew the blockade after the local administration intervened.

Notably, Ganjam reported 216 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Saturday. With this, the tally and toll in the district have gone up to 2066 and 20 respectively.

PNN