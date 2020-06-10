Sundargarh: Hundreds of COVID-19 warriors in the state have been striving hard to save the lives of affected people during the coronavirus pandemic often overlooking their own plights.

Medicine specialist Dr Sanjay Kumar Dash, who has been working at NTPC temporary COVID-19 hospital in Sundargarh for the past couple of months away from his family, is one such individual.

When Sanjay moved away from home May 22 to join duty here, his only son, who studies in Class VI, had no idea that his father would be gone for a long time. Bidding ‘good night’ to him, his son said, “Baba, do come back soon after finishing your work.”

“My son kept on staring at me from the balcony of my house. His face was not wearing a smile then. As usual, he simply said ‘Papa good bye’. One thing he had requested me was to send him my photo, so that he would see it whenever he wants to see me. His tearful eyes still keep haunting me,” Sanjay sighed.

Sanjay works these days at the COVID-19 hospital and treats 50 to 60 patients every day. He has forgotten his family amid his hectic work schedule. His duty had started in this hospital May 22. He would have to stay in quarantine for 14 days, after being discharged from duties.

PNN