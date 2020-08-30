Bhubaneswar: Observing the increasing COVID cases in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sunday, increased the rapid response teams (RRTs) to 30. The aim is to efficiently monitor patients under home isolation and inspection of their facilities.

As per the information available, the BMC which has observed 10 pc positivity rate has now are 2,391 home isolation cases across the city. While there were total nine RRTs for three zones, the number will now become 30 with 10 RRTs per each administrative zone.

Each RRT which constitutes an AYUSH doctor and a para-medical staff is responsible for house inspection check whether the Covid-19 positive cases could safely stay in home isolation without having any threat to others. Their number varies from two to four per team depending upon the population density of the ward concerned.

“With increase in RRTs, the physical verification of the facilities will be faster and in a time-bound manner. This has been done due to rising number of cases that are being observed in the city. As most cases have been of home isolations the need for increased RRTs has been discussed,” stated BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

It can be mentioned here that depending on the inputs of the RRTs on ground, the Covid-19 positive cases would be allowed to stay at home or if needed, would be asked to shift to nearby COVID Care Homes, COVID Care Centres or COVID Hospital depending on the clinical symptoms and situation of the person concerned. At this juncture, the Shifting Team at the BMC Control Room starts its work if the RRT team gives a feedback that either the facility is inadequate or the patient has got some symptoms with which home isolation might not be okay.