Cuttack: The outbreak of novel coronavirus and the subsequent nationwide lockdown to tackle the pandemic have taken a heavy toll on the livelihood of thousands of folk artistes in state.

These artistes have urged the state government to consider their plight and take necessary steps to engage various folk art troupes in spreading awareness on Covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources, Odisha has no less than 470 forms of folk art. Besides, around 10,000 folk art troupes are active in the state, while roughly 1.60 lakh folk artistes participate in various cultural events to earn a livelihood. Besides, they hold cultural shows to disseminate information on diseases like malaria and create awareness on the developmental schemes of the Centre and state government.

However, the artistes are now living a life of misery as the government has banned all cultural events in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The artistes have claimed that the Odia Language Literature and Culture department usually invited the folk art troupes to various government-sponsored cultural events and fairs. But, the department has done nothing to assist the folk artistes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, they alleged.

“We are instrumental in preserving the culture and tradition of Odisha. We entertain people and also create awareness on various social issues and developmental schemes. We urge the state government to engage us in creating awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic. In the process, the artistes will get some income,” said noted folk artiste Padmashree Utsav Charan Das.

Chaiti Ghodanacha singer Mandakini Rath claimed that thousands of folk artistes have been rendered jobless due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. “The government has banned cultural events. We are facing a lot of difficulties to sustain ourselves. We urge the state government extend a helping hand to the folk artistes,” Rath said.