Chhendipada: A COVID positive man committed suicide by jumping into a dam after losing his mental balance over the disease at Raijharan village under Chhendipada Block in Angul district, Sunday.

The matter came to fore after police recovered his body from a dam under an irrigation project in Raijharan village, Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar Gochhayat (43) of Raijharan village. He was detected COVID positive and has been missing from home since Saturday, according to a complaint lodged by the family members in the police station.

Police said that Gochhayat was working as a contractual labourer at the Jindal Plant in Angul. Two days ago, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was advised to undergo home quarantine. This pushed him into distress and he left home Saturday without informing anyone.

However, his body was found floating by the villagers at around 10.00 AM Sunday in a dam of an irrigation project area at Raijharan following which they informed the police and his family.

On being informed, Nisa Industrial Police Station IIC Priti Manjari Mendholi and police officials recovered the body from the waterbody.

PNN