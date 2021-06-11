Bhubaneswar: With most districts in Odisha reporting a declining trend in daily coronavirus cases, state Public Health director Niranjan Mishra Friday said that the Covid situation will be reviewed after Raja festival.

“Though we are reporting less number of daily cases, there is no reason to feel complacent. The Covid-19 situation in the state would be reviewed after Raja festival. The ongoing lockdown ends June 17. According to the post lockdown scenario, the decision on unlock process would be taken,” Mishra said.

Supporting the government’s lockdown decision, Mishra said that the lockdown has started paying dividends.

“There are many districts that are experiencing a dip in daily cases. Yet, there are some other districts that are still in red zone. These districts include Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh. They have a high positivity rate and this is why testing exercise is being intensified in these areas,” Mishra added.

The decision on unlock process is likely to be taken after Raja for the districts that are reporting a decrease in daily spike of cases, he suggested.

