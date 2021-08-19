Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday once again reported more than 100 positive cases from among the population of 0-18 age group, suggesting third wave already set in. However, state Health Services Director Bijay Kumar Mohapatra Thursday said there is no need to panic.

“During the periods of first and second waves, there were cases of children contracting the virus as well. However, since experts are of the opinion that the third wave will affect those belonging to 0-18 age groups comparatively more than other age groups given they are not vaccinated, we needn’t let our guards down. Instead, we should take all precautions to protect our children,” Mohapatra said while briefing journalists.

Informing about the government’s preparations, the Health Services Director said, special arrangements are already in place at district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHCs). At dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, there are beds for children.

“The situation is being monitored on a daily basis and steps are being taken accordingly. So there is no need to panic,” he assured.

Notably, Odisha Thursday reported 1,041 new Covid-19 cases and of them, 128 are in 0-18 age group.

PNN