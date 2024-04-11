Bhubaneswar: In view of the upcoming Ashokastami Car Festival of Lord Lingaraj here, the Commissionerate Police (CP), Wednesday, issued a traffic advisory for the convenience and safety of the people. The festival will be celebrated from April 16 to April 20. As per the advisory, no vehicles will be allowed on Rath Road from Mausima Chhak. They will be diverted either towards Museum Chhak or Vivekananda Marg. Similarly, no vehicles will be allowed on Rath Road from Barik Sahi Lane, Maharana Sahi Lane, Gosagareswar Chhak, Sital Sasthi Lane, Tinimundia Chhak, Harchandi lane, Muna Medical Lane and Punama Gate Lane or any other lane / by-lane emerging at Rath road. The vehicles coming from Rath Khala side will not be allowed on Rath Road.

Instead, they will be diverted towards Bata Mahadev Temple. According to cops, the order is passed in the larger interest of public safety. Violation of the instant order is an offence punishable under Section 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 and is a compoundable offence with a minimum fine of Rs 500, which may go up to Rs 1,000. The Ashokastami festival is celebrated in April.

During the festival, Lord Lingaraj is carried on a chariot to Mausima temple amid singing and dancing by the devotees. After four days’ sojourn, Lord Lingaraj returns to the main temple. A review meeting with different department officials was held earlier under the supervision of the District Collector Chanchal Rana for the festival where he sought everyone’s cooperation for the auspicious occasion. A tight security arrangement will be put in place to prevent any untoward incident and ensure smooth conduct of the festival. The schedule and timeline of rituals were also decided at the review meeting. As per the decision, the Mangala Alati will be performed at 5 am on the day of Ashokastami, followed by Abakasha Niti and other rituals. Lord Lingaraj will be escorted in a grand procession and board the chariot around 3:30 pm.

Thereafter, the Lord’s chariot will be pulled by the devotees. Different rituals will be performed after the chariot reaches Mausima temple in the evening. While the Rath Yatra will be organised April 16, the Bahuda Yatra will be held April 20. Adequate security arrangements will be made as thousands of devotees are expected to attend the occasion. Drinking water facilities along with sheds will be put in place by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and WATCO.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP