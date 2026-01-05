Bhubaneswar: The state unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) Sunday staged a protest in Bhubaneswar condemning US’ aggression against Venezuela and strongly criticised the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The demonstration was led by CPI state assistant secretary Jayanta Das and attended by several CPI, AISF and AITUC leaders.

Addressing the gathering, CPI leaders said the US action amounted to an attack on the sovereignty of an independent nation and was a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter. They alleged that recent statements by US President Donald Trump, including references to seizing Venezuela’s oil resources, exposed the real motive behind Washington’s actions.

The CPI also criticised remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, warning that Cuba and Mexico could be future targets, calling them a reflection of growing American imperialism. The protestors said these developments, coming soon after the release of the US 2025 National Security Strategy document, indicated an attempt by the United States to impose global dominance through political and military means.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Venezuela, CPI leaders said Venezuelans were uniting in large numbers to defend their national sovereignty. The party demanded the immediate release of President Maduro and his wife. The protest also condemned America’s economic blockade of Cuba, threats against Iran, and the imposition of tariff burdens on India.

CPI State Secretary Prashant Kumar Mishra called upon the Government of India to firmly oppose US aggression and stand with Venezuela alongside other nations.