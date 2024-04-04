Los Angeles: Australian director Craig Gillespie is in negotiations to direct the upcoming film Supergirl for DC Studios.

According to an entertainment news outlet Deadline, the filmmaker is known for his work on movies such as Emma Stone’s “Cruella,” Margot Robbie-starrer “I, Tonya” and miniseries “Pam & Tommy”.

Actor Milly Alcock, who broke out with HBO’s “House of the Dragon”, will headline the film, titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Alcock will essay the role of Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman. The film is inspired by the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic

Ana Nogueira penned the script for the project, which is expected to start filming later this year.

Gunn and Safran are producing. DC Studios’ Chantal Nong will executive produce.

Gillespie most recently directed Dumb Money, starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen.