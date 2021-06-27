Kesinga: The residents of Kesinga town in Kalahandi district are opposing the construction of a crematorium close to the stadium. Sub-Collector Sushant Kumar Singh was on an official visit to Kesinga NAC Friday.

On this occasion, ex-municipality chairman Ram Kumar Jain, BJP’s Kesinga town president Prashant Kumar Banerjee, Sarita Sindur and some senior citizens took the matter up with him at the NAC office, demanding that the under-construction crematorium on the west side of the stadium be shifted to a place near the Tel river.

According to sources, Kesinga NAC had launched a signature campaign last year, seeking people’s opinion regarding the construction of a crematorium near the stadium.

Meanwhile, the District Collector has directed the PWD to construct the crematorium at an estimated cost of Rs 75,00,000. At a time when the construction work is presently going on in full swing, the town residents have started opposing the coming up of a crematorium near the stadium.

They alleged the stadium is the only such facility in Kesinga town. Once the crematorium is started, it may upset the sport lovers and affect organising of sports events in the stadium.

Besides, there is no facility near the crematorium for the relatives of the cremated persons to immerse ashes after the cremation. There are some government offices like tehsil office, RD office, excise department’s office, kendu leaf godown and fire station near the stadium as well.

Mentioning the above issues, ex-municipality chairman Jain and BJP’s Kesinga town president Banerjee requested Sub-Collector Singh to take steps to shift the crematorium to somewhere else. They have proposed a place near the Tel river.

Kalahandi Sub-Collector Singh said he will discuss with the Collector in this regard.

When asked, executive officer, Kesinga NAC, Siddharth Pattanayak said there is no government land near the Tel river. “Since the type of the land near the river is village forest type, there will be problem in getting a crematorium constructed on it. In order to prevent the sanctioned money from returning, the crematorium is being constructed near the stadium,” he added.

